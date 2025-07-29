A Conversation With Sarit Tager from Prisma Cloud
A Conversation With Sarit Tager from Prisma Cloud

In this sponsored conversation, I speak with Sarit Tager, VP of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, about how Prisma Cloud and their new ASPM solution are transforming cloud and application security.
UL NO. 489: STANDARD EDITION | My personal toolchain updates, Google tracking through DuckDuckGo, Anthropic’s Pentagon Deal, Grok4 NSFW, Substack Crushes WSJ, and more...
UL NO. 488: STANDARD EDITION | Google Granting Confusing Access to Gemini, A New Favorite Creator, Russia's new Autonomous Drones, Claude Code Madness and Neovim Config, and more...
UL NO. 487: STANDARD EDITION: Iranian Critical Infra Attacks, Insane Recent Productivity, A Chinese Mosquito Drone, Marcus's Response to Our AI Debate, "Context Engineering" Ain't It, and more...
An AI Debate with Marcus Hutchins
An AI Debate with Marcus Hutchins

Marcus and I debate AIs capabilities from nearly polar opposite ends. He thinks it's basically autocomplete, and I think it's the most important tech we've ever built as humans. It was a fantastic, and very civil conversation, so thanks to Marcus for that, and we're already planning on Part 2.
UL NO. 486 STANDARD EDITION: Fully Automated AI Malware (Binary and Web), My Debate with Marcus Hutchins on AI and more
UL NO. 486: MEMBER EDITION: Fully Automated AI Malware (Binary and Web), My Debate with Marcus Hutchins on AI, The 'Did You Notice?' Psyop, The METR AI Metric for Longterm Tasks, and more...
UL NO. 485: STANDARD EDITION: Netflix RCE, My Current AI Stack, All-in on Claude Code, and more...
UL NO. 484: STANDARD EDITION: OpenAI's Malicious AI Report, Disappointed with WWDC, AI's First Actual Science Breakthrough, and more...
UL NO. 483 | STANDARD EDITION: A Chrome 0-Day, Meta Automates Security Assessments, New Essays, My New Video on Hacking with AI, Ukraine's Asymmetrical Attack, Thoughts on My AI Skeptical Friends, The Dangers of Winning the Wrong Game, and more...
