USA Under Trump: The Mass Detention Economy and the Fight for Democracy

After the longest State of the Union address in U.S. history this past Tuesday, we go beyond the lies and omissions to assess where our country stands. A sobering look at what President Trump has built, and dismantled, during his second term in office. We analyze plans to build an economy around mass immigration detention, the precarious state of finances in so many U.S. households, and the duty citizens have to “fight fascism.”

Maria Hinojosa speaks with journalists Jasmine Garsd and Kimberly Adams, and author Jason Stanley.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

