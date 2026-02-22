Born in Exile: Ana Tijoux on Music and Resistance

Ana Tijoux’s decades-long career is recognized and regarded for music that disregards borders and genres. Born in France to Chilean parents who fled Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in the 70s, Ana Tijoux grew up between worlds. Rooted in culture and global by nature, her music is heavily influenced by Chilean musical revolutionaries and French and US hip hop of the 90s, including greats like Nas and Slum Village.

In this episode rapera Ana Tijoux reflects on the importance of speaking up for injustice regardless of where you live. Listen to Ana’s music, including her new EP, ‘97,’ made with long-time collaborator DJ Dacel… and she closes us out with some singing.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

