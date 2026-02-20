It’s an 'Information War': A Look Behind ICE’s Viral Social Media Campaign

ICE is waging an “information war” on social media, TV, and radio. Washington Post reporters got access to thousands of chats and internal communications from the employees running PR for the Department of Homeland Security.

They run a taxpayer-funded media machine whose main goal is to go viral, whether people love or hate the content. The goal is to go viral. But recent polling suggests the strategy could backfire. Listen to our interview with reporter Drew Harwell.

*Note: Days after this interview was recorded, Harwell was laid off along with 300 of his colleagues at the Post.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

