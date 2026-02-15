Culture Is Freedom: Remembering Garifuna Legend Aurelio Martínez

Last year in March, Honduran composer and singer artist Aurelio Martinez died in a tragic plane crash. Aurelio was the voice of the Garifuna people and a fierce defender of their music and culture. Almost two decades ago, producer Marlon Bishop became friends with Aurelio, living and traveling with him for several months. He shares the story of their time together.

