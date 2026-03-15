‘Demographic Paranoia’: Jelani Cobb on ICE, Race, and the Importance of History

“We are dealing with the consequences of a demographic paranoia now.” Journalist, historian, and author Jelani Cobb often looks to the past to better understand the present, and he says the right’s pushback against immigration and multiculturalism is rooted in this country’s history. He speaks with Maria Hinojosa about the parallels between recent ICE raids and the Fugitive Slave Act, the importance of solidarity between Black and brown communities, and how we should be thinking about the U.S. as we approach the midterms and the country’s 250th anniversary.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.