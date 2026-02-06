Untangling the Many Meanings Behind 'La Brega' and Its Ubiquity Among Puerto Ricans

As we celebrate the release of season three of Futuro Studios’ hit-show La Brega, we take you back to where it all first started: Season 1, Episode 1.

Host Alana Casanova-Burgess sets out to define the many meanings of “la brega”—one of them being the struggle—and its ubiquity among Boricuas.

Alana takes us from potholes, to protests and metaphors, to compile all of the possible meanings that lie within “la brega”, she looks at how it sometimes asks too much of Puerto Ricans and how, at the same time, the word itself has an innate sense of hope.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

