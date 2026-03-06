Six Weeks and One Day: A Day Inside an Atlanta Abortion Clinic

In Georgia, most abortions are illegal after six weeks, which is often before most people even realize that they are pregnant. At one abortion clinic in Atlanta, Tracii, the head of security, spends her days guiding patients past shouting protestors of megaphones, and into the clinic where she assures them that they are safe. In this episode, Maria Hinojosa interviews producers, Soledad O’Brien and Rose Arce about their Oscar nominated documentary, The Devil Is Busy, which follows a day in the life of this abortion clinic after the fall of Roe.

