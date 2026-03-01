'Testing Grounds': How the U.S.-Mexico Border and Honduras Help Explain Immigration Enforcement Today

What started decades ago at the U.S.-Mexico border didn’t stay there.

Journalist, author, and professor Jean Guerrero speaks with Maria Hinojosa and argues that communities on the southern border were a “testing ground” for the increased immigration enforcement that we’re seeing play out across U.S. cities. Jean also makes the case that Honduras may be the next laboratory for something called “startup cities” which could be replicated here.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

