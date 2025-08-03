Trump Supports This Climate Solution: Is That A Bad Thing?

As the planet hits record-breaking carbon emissions, the race is on to slash CO2 levels. A controversial technology —called carbon capture and storage— is getting pushed as a solution by politicians and private companies. But critics say it’s just another way to keep fossil fuels alive, and for taxpayers to foot the bill

We traveled to California’s Central Valley —ground zero for new carbon capture projects— where locals have questions. Will this save the planet? What are the health risks, and who pays the price?

