How Becoming a US Citizen Just Got Harder Under the Trump Administration

This week, Latino USA shares an episode from our friends at LAist’s Imperfect Paradise about a new set of citizenship test guidelines. Recently, the federal government pushed out new guidelines for naturalization, changes that are reshaping what it means to become a U.S. American. LAist Higher Education Reporter Julia Barajas takes us inside a citizenship prep class at Pasadena City College to see how these new changes are playing out.

