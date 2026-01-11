The World Through the Eyes of Comedian Julio Torres

Born in El Salvador, Julio Torres has become a big name in comedy. From writing for SNL and having an HBO comedy special, to making and starring in his own films, Julio's dry style is unique: it’s highly visual and deeply inquisitive, and at Latino USA we love it!

In this reimagined interview from a couple years ago, Julito spoke to us about developing his own comedic approach, his journey in the industry, and how he enjoys challenging audiences to look at the world from a different perspective.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

