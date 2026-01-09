The Fall of Maduro and the Rise of an “Unconstrained” Trump

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro marks yet another chapter in a long history of U.S. interventionism across Latin America.

We talk to an expert on democracy to make sense of the incursion, how it could destabilize the entire rules-based international order, and why Americans should be concerned about the rise of an “unconstrained and autocratic” Trump.

Plus, we get a glimpse of what it was like to be a journalist covering corruption under the Maduro regime, and what Venezuelans might hope for the future.

