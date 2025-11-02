Latino USALatino USA

Taken: The Agents Raiding Communities and the People Trying to Stop Them

View descriptionShare

“The hunting of Latinos.” That’s how the mayor of Los Angeles described the last few months of increasingly violent immigration raids. They’re the brainchild of a Border Patrol chief who went rogue.

In response, these tactics have created a swell of anti-ICE pushback, including from the highest levels of government, and support for the communities affected. With politicians running up against the full force of the federal government – with the backing of the Supreme Court – community is what protects you.

This is a special collaboration with CalMatters. (Hay una versión en español en este feed)

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

  • Facebook
  • X (Twitter)
  • WhatsApp
  • Email
  • Download

In 1 playlist(s)

  1. Latino USA

    607 clip(s)

Latino USA

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S. centering Latino storie 
Social links
Follow podcast
Recent clips
Browse 637 clip(s)