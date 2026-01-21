Podcast Special: “Enough is Enough”: The Fight Against ICE In Minnesota

Minnesotans say ICE agents and other federal officers have been terrorizing residents as part of “Operation Metro Surge” for nearly a month. And as ICE’s enforcement becomes more militarized and their numbers grow, so does the network of resistance created by everyday citizens.

We speak to a local grassroots organizer and a journalist about the latest on the ground, the support networks keeping the most vulnerable in Minneapolis safe, and what others can learn from them.

“This occupation has disrupted our sense of normal, our sense of safety, our sense of community."

All eyes are on Minnesota.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

