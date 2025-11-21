Nathy Peluso: Rapper, Salsera, and The Art of Misbehaving

Nathy Peluso is an Argentinean-born singer, rapper and poet and she’s looking to chart new territory on who gets to choose how women behave.

She grew up in Spain where she learned to express herself through poetry. The rhythm of the language quickly gave way to rap and her debut album, ‘Calambre.’ Most recently she worked with Tokischa and with the one-and-only Gloria Estefan. Her new EP “Malportada” is packed with old school salsa vibes. Latino USA’s Maria Hinojosa speaks with Nathy about her new album and taking risks con amor y respeto.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.