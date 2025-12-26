My Divo: A Podcast About Going Back to Your Roots, With the Life of Juan Gabriel as a Guide

As you enjoy time during this holiday slowdown, we want to share an episode of the “My Divo” podcast.

In this episode we hear how for host Maria Garcia, Mexican megastar Juan Gabriel has always held a singular allure. He was a prolific composer and one of the world’s greatest showmen. There was a brightness to him—a big queer exuberance. And now, as the first openly gay woman in her family line, Maria looks to Juan Gabriel as a key to reconciling her queerness with her Mexican heritage.

“My Divo” is an Apple Original produced by Futuro Studios. Listen to the whole season here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-divo/id1719362271

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

