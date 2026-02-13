More Than a Friendship: An Intimate Conversation With Actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal

Valentine’s Day is not just about romantic love, we celebrate love and friendship in el día del amor y la amistad. So for this episode Maria Hinojosa sits down with award-winning Mexican actors and best friends Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal. They discuss how they foster their lifelong friendship, and how the two create politically powerful art. The duo also talks about Hulu’s first original Spanish-language series "La Máquina" and the documentary, "State of Silence," about the threats and dangers Mexican journalists face while reporting in their country.

