Mirta Ojito on Memory, Migration and the Stories the Ocean Keeps

“Suddenly, a memory assaulted me: For my own journey from Cuba four decades earlier, I had worn the red polyester bell-bottom pants my mother had made.” Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Mirta Ojito joins us to talk about the inspiration behind her new novel, Deeper Than the Ocean. Mirta reflects on the real shipwreck that sparked the idea for her novel, her own immigration story of leaving Cuba during the Mariel boatlift, and her fear of water. Mirta explores the meaning of memory, the emotional cost of covering immigration, and the power of storytelling, across generations and the ocean.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

