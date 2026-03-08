Los Oscars Are Back: Sinners, Battles, and Secret Agents

The Oscars are back! The live three-hour broadcast can be a pressure cooker of high emotional stakes, with technical failures and unpredictable celebrity behavior. All leading to a range of cultural moments from slaps to political dissent.

In anticipation of this year's Oscars, Maria Hinojosa sits down with film critics Rosa Parra and Carlos Aguilar to break down this year’s nominations, Latino snubs, and what it really takes to win an Academy Award.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

