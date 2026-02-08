La Brega: Who Are Our Puerto Rican Champions?

It was January 24, 2022. The King of Spain was coming to Puerto Rico. But everyone woke up to unexpected news: the statue of the Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León in Old San Juan had been toppled. When the mayor promised to restore it that same day, it raised questions: Who deserves to be put up on a pedestal? Who are our champions?

Today, we bring you the first episode of the newest season of La Brega, a podcast from our own Futuro Studio. This season looks at Puerto Rico through the people who represent boricuas and asks: What does it take to champion Puerto Rico?

