Inside 'The Rip': Three Latinas Star in Netflix’s Newest Crime Thriller

Netflix’s newest crime thriller, The Rip, brings together three Latina actresses: Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, and Lina Esco. The Colombian women share the silver screen with Hollywood heavyweights, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, in this high-stakes cop film, directed by Joe Carnahan. The cast reflect on their careers, from independent films like Maria Full of Grace to becoming the first Latina Supergirl. They talk activism, stereotypes in Hollywood, and the importance of speaking up, And they also share a couple of their favorite Colombian dichos.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

