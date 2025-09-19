How Reggaeton Got LOUD, As Told By Ivy Queen

This is the tale of the young people from Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico and beyond who beat the odds, refused to be quiet and created an irresistible musical culture that has kept the world dancing.

We bring you a special episode from our own Futuro Studios hit show “LOUD: The History of Reggaeton.” We meet three Afro-Panamanian friends —all descendants of West Indian canal workers— who start translating Jamaican dancehall songs into Spanish, and performing them at neighborhood soundsystem parties. Did we mention it’s hosted by the queen of reggaeton herself Ivy Queen? Give it a listen.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

