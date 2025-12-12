How a White House Lie About “Sex Changes” in Guatemala Helped Decimate USAID

Earlier this year, the White House falsely claimed that millions of US taxpayers' dollars were funding “sex changes” in Guatemala — a lie used to justify gutting USAID, which has provided aid worldwide for more than 60 years.

In this episode, we travel to Guatemala to uncover the truth, hear from local organizations caught in the controversy, and learn how losing USAID funding has affected these LGBTQ+ organizations and damaged U.S. credibility abroad.

This reporting was produced in partnership with El Faro English and it’s part of the Ida B. Wells Society Investigative Reporting Fellowship.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

