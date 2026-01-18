Being Bruja: How One Journalist Tapped Into Her Ancestral Power and Became a Witch

When Journalist Zayda Rivera decided to become a witch, people in her life thought it was a joke–many did not take her seriously. Still, Zayda was confident in her choice to follow the ancient practice of brujería.

Last year, Zayda published her debut children's book, Being Bruja: A Young Mystics Guide and its Spanish version, Vivir Bruja. This Brujería 101-guide provides easy to understand basics, and also a brief history of the practice. In this episode, Maria Hinojosa meets Zayda la Bruja, to dig deep into the ancient tradition and actually practice some brujeria together!

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

