Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Inolvidable: Predictions, Politics, and NFL’s Motives

The NFL’s all-American spectacle is back with its Super Bowl halftime musical extravaganza…and it’ll be mostly en ESPAÑOL! Puerto Rico’s own Bad Bunny, is one of the biggest artists in the world, and on Feb. 8, all eyes will be on him

We speak with Vanessa Diaz, co-author of "P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became the Global Voice of Puerto Rican Resistance"; journalist Tess Garcia, and Antonia Cereijido, host of LAist’s "Imperfect Paradise." They talk about the significance of a Spanish-language artist, speculate about the performance, and question the NFL's motives. Oh, and we play a game too.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

