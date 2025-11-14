After Election Wins for Democrats, Are They Connecting More With Latinos?

It’s been a year since Donald Trump won the elections. And last week, voters elected candidates that are far from what Trump represents. Democrats made history in New York City, and they won big in places like Virginia, California, and New Jersey—and Latinos and Latinas, as usual, played a big role. But these victories don’t necessarily mean Democrats are poised to sweep in future elections, including the 2026 midterms. A panel of journalists discuss how the elusive so-called Latino vote influenced the most recent elections, and what lessons the Democratic Party should learn.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

