Burns & Gambo: Kyler Murray is rehabbing in the Valley (Hour 4)
Burns and Gambo react to Kyler Murray rehabbing in the Valley currently. Is he here to stay for the offseason? Plus, why did the Arizona Cardinals choose to hire a defensive head coach over an offensive head coach.
Jon Bloom, Phoenix Suns broadcaster
Jon Bloom gives his thoughts on the newest acquisitions in the Valley and what he looks forward to seeing when Kevin Durant eventually takes the court.
Burns & Gambo: What does Jonathan Gannon need to do as new Cardinals head coach (Hour 3)
Burns and Gambo bring us the top sports stories for today, discuss the top things Jonathan Gannon needs to do as the Cardinals new head coach, why the Cardinals' hiring process took so long and preview Suns/Kings tonight.
Burns & Gambo: Devin Booker's super team has finally arrived (Hour 2)
Burns and Gambo discuss why the Cardinals chose defense over offense with the hiring of Jonathan Gannon and speak with Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com on his reaction. Devin Booker finally gets his super team and Kevin Durant has his first practice as a Phoenix Sun.
Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com lead Cardinals writer
Darren Urban gives his first impression of new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the impact he will have in the immediate, and on Kyler Murray spending time rehabbing in the Valley.
Burns & Gambo: Arizona Cardinals hire Johnathon Gannon as head coach (Hour 1)
Burns and Gambo are back to react to the Arizona Cardinals hiring Eagles DC Jonathon Gannon to be their next head coach, discuss if this was the right move, preview Suns/Kings tonight and take a look at the return of T.J. Warren.
Burns & Gambo: Were the Eagles robbed of a chance to win the Super Bowl (Hour 4)
Burns and Gambo discuss the controversial ending to Super Bowl LVII and question when the Arizona Cardinals might have their next head coach.
Burns & Gambo: Where do the Suns rank following the trade deadline (Hour 3)
Burns and Gambo discuss the Ringer's ranking of the Phoenix Suns after the trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles' inability to apply a pass rush and not needing to pay running backs to win Super Bowls.
Burns & Gambo: What do Mikal and Cam think of the Suns trading for Kevin Durant (Hour 2)
Burns and Gambo discuss Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson's thoughts on getting traded for Kevin Durant, where Patrick Mahomes' legacy lies after winning Super Bowl 57 and if Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon should be the next head coach for the Arizona Cardinals.
Eliot Shorr-Parks, 94 WIP Philadelphia Eagles beat reporter
Eliot Shorr-Parks talks about Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and his potential to be the next Arizona Cardinals head coach.