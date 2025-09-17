Zohran Mamdani Is  Running Against The Politics Of The Past

Bienvenidos a The Moment. Each week, journalists Jorge Ramos and Paola Ramos — a father-daughter duo- bring the Latino perspective to the center of today’s conversation with guests who are redefining politics, power, and identity in America.

In our first episode, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani joins us to talk about what it takes to win the Latino vote, how to make the world’s wealthiest city affordable, and what it would mean to become the first Muslim mayor in New York’s history.

You can listen now on the free iHeartRadio app. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

The Moment is a production of Radio Ambulante Studios and iHeart's My Cultura Podcast Network.

