Selected ShortsSelected Shorts

You've Lost It

View descriptionShare
Published Jul 28, 2022, 5:00 PM

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three pieces about losing things: objects, opportunities, a primary sense, a new friendship. In “Any Other” by Jac Jemc, performed by Helen Hong, a woman rejects an offer without knowing the consequences. Namwali Serpell’s “Noseless” is about a loss many experienced during the pandemic; it’s performed by Kyrstina Alabado, Deborah S. Craig, Zach Grenier, and Calvin Leon Smith. And Lauren Groff’s “Such Small Islands” charts the perilous course of a childhood infatuation and betrayal that ends with figurative loss and a literal disappearance. It’s performed by Crystal Dickinson.  In a special bonus: multi-instrumentalist Laura Gibson performs a song inspired by Groff’s story.



  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • WhatsApp
  • Email
  • Download

In 1 playlist(s)

  1. Selected Shorts

    18 clip(s)

Selected Shorts

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes  
Follow the show
Follow podcast
Recent clips
Browse 18 clip(s)