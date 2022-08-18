Selected ShortsSelected Shorts

What's Your Story?

View descriptionShare
Published Aug 18, 2022, 5:00 PM

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three stories about the act of writing and how it can remake us--a prankish skit; a playful and tender investigation of creating with words; and a fraught social encounter between two characters who don’t ‘get’ each other’s stories.  B.J. Novak takes the old saying “Great Writers Steal” literally in a short piece read by Novak and Aasif Mandvi.  In Etgar Keret’s “Creative Writing” a wife writes her way out of grief.  It’s read by Alex Karpovsky.  A dinner party becomes a scene of personal and political tension in Lorrie Moore’s “Foes,” performed by Joan Allen and Kyle MacLachlan.  And Moore joins Wolitzer to talk about the story and creating fiction.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • WhatsApp
  • Email
  • Download

In 1 playlist(s)

  1. Selected Shorts

    16 clip(s)

Selected Shorts

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes  
Social links
Follow podcast
Recent clips
Browse 16 clip(s)