What's Left Behind

Published Aug 11, 2022, 5:00 PM

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three diverse stories that look at what gets left behind when life changes, gradually or suddenly. Restless retirees try on the ultimate next step in Greg Ames’ funny “Funeral Platter,” performed by Michael McKean and Annette O’Toole. The family in Julia Alvarez’s “Liberty” are on their way to a new life in America, but it’s difficult leaving the old one behind. The reader is Laura Gómez. And a trainer of guide dogs for the blind learns how to let go, in Amy Hempel's “The Dog of the Marriage,” performed by Joan Allen.

