TRY THIS ON: STORIES FROM AN EVENING WITH NEW YORK MAGAZINE’S ‘THE CUT’

This week we reprise a great show from our archives: guest host Cynthia Nixon presents stories from New York Magazine’s online portal “The Cut,” which combines art, journalism, and the kind of fresh contemporary fiction that speaks to us. On this program, a woman tries on different identities, as well as clothes, in a dress shop fitting room, in “Fully Zipped” by Shelly Oria, performed by Katja Blichfeld. A new mother can’t seem to get the hang of breastfeeding in Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Bad Latch,” performed by Justine Lupe. And Parker Posey tackles mail order—and time travel—in Xuan Juliana Wang’s “Future Cat.”