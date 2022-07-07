Selected ShortsSelected Shorts

COMING AND GOING

Published Jul 7, 2022, 5:00 PM

Host Meg Wolitzer presents four stories about journeys, both physical and emotional.  Strangers size one another up on a busy city bus in Kurt Vonnegut’s “City,” performed by Bhavesh Patel and Sarah Steele. An excerpt from James Baldwin’s Another Country takes us on a frantic subway ride toward an ultimate moment. It is performed by Nathan Hinton. Hopeful immigrants try to reach America in a dubious boat in “The Long Voyage” by Leonardo Sciascia, performed by John Turturro. And a man in transit takes the opportunity to try to recover a bit of his past, in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “Three Hours Between Planes,” performed by Stephen Colbert.



Selected Shorts

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes  
