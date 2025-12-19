'You Gotta Be Right Down the Middle': NBC Anchor Tom Llamas Is Not Picking Sides

Journalist Tom Llamas made history this year when he became the first Latino to anchor a major weekday evening news show in English. Every weekday, around six million viewers across the country tune in to NBC Nightly News to watch Tom give the latest national and international news.

He’s been in broadcast journalism for more than 25 years. He joined Maria Hinojosa to talk about how his upbringing in Miami as the son of Cuban refugees shaped the journalist he is today, why he believes in being “down the middle,” and how he envisions his new role at NBC covering the second Trump administration.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.