‘We Win to Live and Fight Another Day’: ACLU Executive Director on Trump's Attacks on Civil Rights

The Trump administration is facing more than 300 legal challenges, many of which are being litigated by the American Civil Liberties Union led by Anthony Romero. The executive director has been at the helm through historic legal battles—from voter supression and “muslim” bans, to exposing torture in military detention and defending immigrant and reproductive rights. Romero sits down with host Maria Hinojosa and guides us through the ACLU’s current fight to protect our constitutionally enshrined rights in an era of raids, denaturalization threats and attempts at ending birthright citizenship.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.