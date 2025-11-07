Unlawfully Deported: Orgullosa's Story of Family Separation, ICE’s Harassment and Returning Home

Orgullosa and her daughter, Estrella, began to rebuild their lives after they were separated in the U.S.-Mexico border under the first Trump administration in 2018. Seven years later, Trump was re-elected, and their story took a downward spiral.

They were “unlawfully deported” back to Honduras, despite having legal protection to be in the U.S.

In this episode, we hear from Orgullosa about the months leading up to her deportation, the harassment she experienced from ICE, and how she’s part of a broader court filing trying to bring families like hers back to the U.S.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.