Torn Apart Under Trump Six Years Ago, a Guatemalan Father and Son Still Hope to Reunite

Thousands of immigrant children were separated from their parents at the border during the first Trump administration. And while a court ruled the government should reunite these families, hundreds still remain apart.

In this episode, we travel to Guatemala to meet a father who was deported from the U.S. without his 14-year-old son. In theory the families should be able to reunify on U.S. soil. Lawyers and advocates are working tirelessly to track down missing families. But in practice, the new Trump administration is making these reunifications even more complicated.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

