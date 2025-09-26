The Spillover: How the Texas Abortion Ban Shook Up Eastern New Mexico

When Texas passed its six-week abortion ban in 2021 and Roe v. Wade was overturned, some local abortion clinics considered moving to the neighboring state of New Mexico to grant abortion and female care access to women from both states. However, some residents in New Mexico opposed it. Now, Texas has passed a law further restricting access to abortion by targeting abortion pills, and its measures are also affecting eastern New Mexico.

In this episode, we travel to New Mexico to meet Latinas and Latinos who have mobilized to protect abortion access there, while others are trying to revive an obscure law from the 19th-century to stop clinics from opening.

This story from 2024 recently won a Webby Award.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.