The Rise and Fall of ‘Real Women Have Curves’ on Broadway

The musical adaptation of "Real Women Have Curves" was praised by the Tony Awards and across the country for its timeliness as it leaned heavily on one major topic: immigration. Still, the show closed after just two months on Broadway. In this episode, host Maria Hinojosa speaks with two of the lead actresses —Florencia Cuenca and Tatianna Córdoba— about what it takes to keep up with the pace on Broadway, the realities of performing while ICE attacks Latinos, and our relationship with our bodies.

