“The Nueva York Connection”: How New York City Became the Crossroad That Made Reggaeton Possible

Reggaeton is full of myths and legends, but this story is true: El General arrived in Brooklyn in the mid-80s and began performing in the dancehall scene, which was booming. He began working with Jamaican producers who were recording and promoting Panamanian artists. Around the same time, a Spanish-language hip-hop revolution was also taking place, as mixtapes flew back and forth between NYC and Puerto Rico.

New York became the crossroad that made Reggaeton possible.

Listen to a special episode from our own Futuro Studios hit show LOUD: The History of Reggaeton hosted by Ivy Queen.

