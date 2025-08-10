The Comedic Absurdity of Our Immigration System: A Chat With 'America Let Me In' Author

After experiencing the complexity of migrating to the U.S. “the right way,” comedian Felipe Torres Medina set out to write a book that was informative but also fun. His goal: to help “remove the weight around the subject of immigration.” The writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert published "America Let Me In," which breaks down the serpentine world of visas and legal migration—with a lot of laughs along the way. “Out of respect” for the horrors and challenges of being undocumented, Torres Medina doesn’t touch on those stories in his book. Listen to his conversation with Latino USA.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

