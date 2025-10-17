Staying Silent Is Not an Option: Hollywood Star Judy Reyes Is Having a Moment

Latina actress Judy Reyes has been gracing our screens for two decades with a wide range of roles. And today, as Lieutenant Selena Soto in “High Potential” and as nurse Carla in the upcoming reboot of “Scrubs,” Judy is really having a moment. Host Maria Hinojosa, Judy’s longtime friend and fan, sits down with the Dominican-American actress to discuss her rising career, key moments in her Hollywood journey and her relationship with her family. They also talk about current politics, including government censorship, ICE raids, and immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles, Judy’s home.

