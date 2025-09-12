“Silence Won’t Protect Us. Community Will”: Cristina Jiménez on Latino Activism in a Time of Fear

Activist and organizer Cristina Jiménez, co-founder of United We Dream, joins Maria Hinojosa on Latino USA. Listen in on the conversation, as Cristina reflects on growing up undocumented in Queens, the experience of finding her voice among other undocumented people, and how she transformed her fear into power. For Cristina, migration is not just a story about borders and legislation, it's also a story about love. Her story is a true testament of resilience, community, and hope, as she shares insights from her new memoir, Dreaming of Home: How We Turn Fear into Pride, Power, and Real Change.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

