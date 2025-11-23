Selena Documentary Reveals the Daughter, Sister and Wife Behind the Queen of Tex-Mex

In this episode, Latino USA’s “Selena expert” Maria Garcia sits down with Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette and filmmaker Isabel Castro, to talk about the new Netflix documentary, Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy. Suzette opens up about choosing to share the intimate home videos that shaped the film, while Isabel reflects on her artistic vision that brought the documentary to life. Listen in on this behind the scenes look at the life of a woman who defined a generation.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.