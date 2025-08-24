Remembering Legendary Latino Jazz Icon Eddie Palmieri

Eddie Palmieri’s genius couldn’t be categorized. His music was a mix of salsa, rumba, guaguanco, and jazz, and made anyone who listened to it get on the dance floor. Eddie was the first Latino artist to win a Grammy award and is credited with being a major force behind the Latin jazz boom that hit New York in the 1970s.

Eddie passed away earlier this month at the age of 88. To celebrate his brilliant life and the endless creativity of this salsa legend, we want to share with you the last interview he had with Maria Hinojosa.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.