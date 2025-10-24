‘Neutrality Doesn't Work Nowadays’: Jorge and Paola Ramos on Journalism Under Trump

Jorge Ramos and his daughter, Paola Ramos, didn’t spend much time together while she was growing up in Madrid and he was anchoring Univision’s newscast in Miami. Now, this power duo is making up for lost time as a family. They are collaborating for the first time as co-hosts of The Moment, a new podcast. Maria Hinojosa sits with them to discuss their relationship, their concept of press neutrality and what it means to stand against the free speech and human rights attacks of the Trump Administration, while documenting how Latinos who voted for Trump are feeling remorse or reconsidering the “American dream."

