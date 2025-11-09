Monsters and Secrets: Oscar Isaac on Embodying the Most Telenovela Version of Frankenstein

There is a mysticism that covers Latin America. Stories of monsters, spirits, and tales of dark family secrets. Sure, it sounds like a telenovela, but literature calls it Gothic: tales that frighten and force us to confront our fears.

Now, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has reimagined the classic gothic story “Frankenstein.” But this time with a Latin American twist.

Del Toro’s adaptation features catholic imagery, long stares into the camera, and Guatemalan-born Hollywood superstar Oscar Isaac. Oscar gets into the film, the state of the country, and why he dropped Hernandez from his stage name.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

