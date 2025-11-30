Mezcal: From Farms to Bars and the Unseen Consequences of Its Popularity

For some years now, mezcal, Mexico’s other national spirit, has been in a cultural spotlight in and out of Mexico—especially here in the U.S. But the unseen devastating consequences of that demand have had a profound impact on the people making it. In this episode of Latino USA, we take a journey to Oaxaca to understand the ancestral connections to mezcal, how the spirit is made, and how to become a better consumer. Because there's “so much tradition, every time you sip, every time you smell, and every time you taste it.”

This episode first aired in 2021.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

