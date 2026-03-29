Mexican by Choice: Maria Hinojosa on Reclaiming Her Mexican Citizenship

In 1989, Maria Hinojosa gave up her Mexican citizenship when she became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. She didn’t know it at the time, but she’d spend years of her life trying to get that legal status. And Maria is amongst the thousands looking for belonging and political power outside of the United States. And even though Maria’s journey is very personal, it asks inherently political questions, like: what does it mean to be the citizen of a country, and who gets to decide if and where you belong?

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

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